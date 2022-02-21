Sabetha man sentenced to more than 17 years for child sex crimes

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man will spend more than 17-years in prison for child sex crimes.

Nemaha Co. Attorney Brad Lippert says Marvin Nix was sentenced to 214 months in prison on Thursday, February 17.

Nix asked for probation, but Judge John Weingart denied that request.

Lippert says on January 6, Nix entered a plea of no contest to Aggravated Criminal Sodomy and Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child. As part of the plea agreement, an additional count of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy was dismissed.

Nix will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The 40-year-old Nix was arrested in Aug. 2021 for an investigation involving crimes with a child younger than 14.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.