Police: 2 men dead, woman hurt in S. Wichita crash

Police on the scene of a crash near Lincoln and Grove.
Police on the scene of a crash near Lincoln and Grove.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department provided further information from an early-Monday-morning deadly crash in south Wichita and identified two people killed in the crash. Police said 21-year-old Amill Williams and 20-year-old Alonzo Montgomery, both from Wichita, died from their injuries in the crash reported about 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Grove, near Lincoln and Grove.

At about 1:30 a.m., Sedgwick County emergency dispatch received calls about possible shots fired between Harry and Lincoln along George Washington Boulevard. When officer checked the area, they found a tan Ford Fusion wrecked at Lincoln and George Washington Blvd.

“A 22-year-old female had been ejected from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, but she is expected to survive. Two additional occupants, Williams and Montgomery, were pronounced deceased on scene,” police said.

The investigation revealed that that the three people in the Ford Fusion had been followed by an unknown vehicle when the occupants of that vehicle began firing shots at the car carrying the woman, Williams, and Montgomery.

“None the victims appear to have been struck by the gunfire. It is believed at this time that drugs are involved,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Wichita Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.Two people were pronounced dead early Monday morning after Wichita Police Officers found a wrecked vehicle near Lincoln and Grove.

Sgt. Aaron Moses said police were dispatched to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. Monday for “a couple different incidents” and found three victims - the third was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police also responded to a shots fired call in the same area around that time, but Sgt. Moses said it couldn’t yet be determined if the two events were related.

Police are conducting interviews and an accident follow-up to determine the cause of the crash.

