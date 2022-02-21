Advertisement

Month-long donut fundraiser benefits at-risk youth

$3 of every Big Box sold will go to Kansas Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Shawnee County, which matches at-risk youth with a caring adult mentor.(Eric Ives)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is the final week of a “sweet” fundraiser that helps connect area kids with a caring adult mentor.

Baker’s Dozen, a donut shop in north Topeka, is raising money for Kansas Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Shawnee County.

$3 of every Big Box sold will go to the organization, which matches at-risk youth with an adult mentor. The owner of Baker’s Dozen, Jake Wall, donated $1 along with Mark Yardley at FHL Bank and Bob’s Janitorial.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters said over 80% of the kids within their organization come from single-parent homes and more than 60% come from homes with drug and/or alcohol abuse.

All of the funds will go toward their matching program where several kids are on a waiting list. You can also volunteer to become a Big.

So far, $1,200 has been raised through this month’s donut sales. The fundraiser runs through the end of February.

Baker’s Dozen is located off of NW Independence Ave. and NW Topeka Blvd.

