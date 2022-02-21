Monday forecast: Warm today, frigid tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy today’s mild weather because today will be the warmest day we’ll have for the rest of the month as we round out the final 8 days of February.

While most spots will be in the 60s and even 70s today a cold front that will start to push through this afternoon will start to impact areas near north-central KS with temperatures getting colder this afternoon. This cold front will lead to very cold temperatures relatively speaking the rest of the week.

Precipitation wise: There is a slight chance of rain in east central KS this evening with a wintry mix overnight. Another chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday. All chances are low however including the wintry mix tonight which will only amount to 0.01″-0.05″ but that is still enough to create slick spots on the roads tomorrow morning.

Normal High: 48/Normal Low: 26 Record Monday: 76 (1977) (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s in north-central KS with low-mid 70s along and south of the turnpike. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front with falling temperatures.

Tonight: Slight chance of rain this evening mainly east of HWY 75 with a slight chance of a wintry mix with freezing drizzle possible after midnight. Moisture will be limited so it won’t amount to much but it doesn’t take much to create slick spots on roads. Lows in the low teens to low 20s. WInds SE/NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 20s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Wednesday morning may lead to wind chills -5 to -15 degrees for the coldest morning and with mostly sunny skies, highs warm back in the low-mid 20s Wednesday afternoon with a little less wind compared to Tuesday.

While there still remains a chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday, long range models aren’t bringing a whole lot of snow to the area but still a couple days for it to change so check back for updates.

Depending how much if any snow falls Thursday will depend on how quickly temperatures warm back up Friday through the weekend. Once we drop below freezing tonight it’s possible temperatures don’t get back above freezing until Saturday afternoon however there is a chance Friday afternoon may be above freezing at least for a few spots.

Taking Action:

Fire danger remains high with gusts 20-30 mph the next several days including today with a wind shift along the cold front.

Precipitation through tomorrow morning will be limited and won’t amount to much but there is a slight chance a rain shower or even a t-storm develops this evening southeast of the turnpike with a cold front pushing through. A wintry mix overnight may lead to a few slick spots on roadways for Tuesday morning.

Get ready for heaters to be used all week after today’s mild day.

The snow chance Wednesday night into Thursday doesn’t look like it’ll amount to much, maybe 1-2′' at most but we’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast the next couple days.



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.