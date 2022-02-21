Advertisement

Man, 23, killed in single-vehicle rollover crash over the weekend in western Kansas

A 23-year-old man died after he was injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Saturday...
A 23-year-old man died after he was injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Saturday about five miles east of Colby in Thomas County in western Kansas, authorities said.(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLBY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has died after he was injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Saturday in Thomas County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Sem A. Flores-Lopez, 23, of Rexford.

According to the Kansas Highway Parol, Flores-Lopez was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre east on County Road Q when he lost control of the car, which entered the north ditch, rolled approximately three times and came to rest on County Road 25.

Flores-Lopez, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car, the patrol said.

He was transported to Citizens Medical Center in Colby, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said Flores-Lopez was alone in the car.

The location of the crash was about five miles east of Colby, the patrol said.

