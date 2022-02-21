Advertisement

Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County

Total of four people die in separate fires over three-day period in tri-county area
Four people have died in fires in a three-day period from Friday to Sunday in Shawnee, Jackson...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EMMETT, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have died in separate fires over the weekend in Pottawatomie County, authorities said.

One of the fatal fires was reported on Saturday morning at a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett, a town of about 200 people located approximately eight miles north of St. Marys.

The other fatal fire was reported on Sunday morning outdoors on a farm near St. George.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office on Monday was continuing to investigate both of the fatal blazes.

The two deaths in Pottawatomie County brought to four the number of fire-related fatalities in a three-day period in the tri-county area.

One fire fatality was reported early Friday at a residence at 1334 N.W. 82nd St., just north of Topeka.

Another fire fatality was reported early Sunday at 10673 174th Rd., west of Mayetta in Jackson County.

Names of the victims hadn’t been released as of late Monday morning.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

