Advertisement

Hit-and-run injures bicyclist in south Topeka

A car hit a bicycle Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, in in the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd.
A car hit a bicycle Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, in in the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are looking for the driver of a car that hit a bicyclist Monday afternoon on the south side of Topeka.

Authorities responded around 2 p.m. Monday to the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd. Initial reports are a passenger car hit a bicycle.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputies at the scene say preliminary information indicates the bicyclist and car both were southbound. They say the car clipped the bicycle trying to go around it, while avoiding oncoming traffic, then kept driving.

Traffic is blocked in the area while authorities respond and investigate.

Authorities say the bicyclist suffered some scrapes and bruises, which appeared to be minor.

A description of the vehicle was not yet available. 13 NEWS will bring updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
Kristian Shepherd, 36, of Tulsa was booked into the Jackson County Jail for felony distribution...
Large amounts of marijuana found in Jackson Co. traffic stop
One person died inside a home at 10673 174th Rd., west of Mayetta in Jackson County early...
Fatal house fire under investigation in Jackson Co.
44-year-old, Richard E. Hernandez of Topeka
Man arrested after illegal drugs found during Topeka traffic stop
39-year-old, Michael E. D. Washington II of Topeka
Ecstasy, stolen gun land Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved using ARPA funds to replace or refurbish the Gage Park mini...
Shawnee Co. seeking bids to replace Gage Park mini train
Joshua Banfield was arrested Sunday, Feb. 20th following a traffic stop in SE Shawnee Co.
Topeka man facing multiple charges following traffic stop in SE Shawnee Co.
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships