Hit-and-run injures bicyclist in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are looking for the driver of a car that hit a bicyclist Monday afternoon on the south side of Topeka.

Authorities responded around 2 p.m. Monday to the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd. Initial reports are a passenger car hit a bicycle.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputies at the scene say preliminary information indicates the bicyclist and car both were southbound. They say the car clipped the bicycle trying to go around it, while avoiding oncoming traffic, then kept driving.

Traffic is blocked in the area while authorities respond and investigate.

Authorities say the bicyclist suffered some scrapes and bruises, which appeared to be minor.

A description of the vehicle was not yet available. 13 NEWS will bring updated information as it becomes available.

