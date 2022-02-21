Advertisement

2022 Topeka Home Show breaks attendance record

By Isaac French
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center came to an end Sunday and organizers say it was the biggest year yet.

The show sold more than a thousand tickets than any year prior and that’s not including attendance from Sunday.

The Home Show itself grew larger as well.

With the Event Center’s recent expansion, this year’s show was able to add 30 more vendors.

CEO of the Topeka Building Association, Katy Nelson says she’s happy with the growth and she hopes it continues in to next year.

“About twenty percent of the people in here have already contracted for next year,” said Nelson. We’re working on 2023 already and hopefully some day soon we’ll have to rent both sides of the Events Center.”

Nelson says if anyone is interested in having their business featured in next years show to contact the building association.

