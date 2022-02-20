Advertisement

Woman arrested on trafficking drugs into Kansas

In a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says an Oklahoma woman suspected of...
In a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says an Oklahoma woman suspected of trafficking large quantities of marijuana into Kansas was arrested on Feb. 19th.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - In a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says an Oklahoma woman suspected of trafficking large amounts of marijuana into Kansas was arrested on the morning of Feb. 19th.

A Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2013 Dodge Durango for a traffic infraction. The stop took place in a construction zone on U.S. Highway 75, near Netawaka.

After further investigation deputies found a large quantity of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.

The driver, 36-year-old, Kristian Renea Shepherd, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail for felony distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

