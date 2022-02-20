Advertisement

Topeka man arrested on multiple charges following traffic stop

39-year-old, Michael E. D. Washington II of Topeka
39-year-old, Michael E. D. Washington II of Topeka(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody and facing multiple charges including distribution of hallucinogens and possession of a stolen firearm following a traffic stop near SE 29th Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 o’clock Saturday, a deputy pulled over 2005 Buick Lacrosse in the 3500 block of SE 29th Street with an expired license plate.

The driver, 39-year-old, Michael E. D. Washington II of Topeka, had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant out of the Topeka Police Department.

During the investigation, a large amount of ecstasy pills and a stolen firearm were located.

Washington was taken into custody.

Washington was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with distribution of hallucinogens, possession of hallucinogens, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, operating a vehicle with an expired registration, no vehicle liability insurance and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. Sheriff's vehicle.
Topeka man arrested in Jackson Co. following crash with Capitol Police after multi-county pursuit
Robert Adams, Tammy Wampler
Two arrested in Topeka drug search
Howard Jansen
Kansas man pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old daughter
Homeward bound
Homeward bound: Kansas City dog returns home after making ‘great escape’ from doggie daycare
KWCH Car Crash generic
Icy road causes crash killing 4 near Linn County

Latest News

44-year-old, Richard E. Hernandez of Topeka
One arrested after deputies find meth, marijuana during Topeka traffic stop
Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and Topeka Police Department say they won't...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470
Topeka Home Show 2022
Topeka Home Show returns to large crowds
More than 400 dogs and cats received free vaccines and microchips in MHK