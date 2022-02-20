Topeka man arrested on multiple charges following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody and facing multiple charges including distribution of hallucinogens and possession of a stolen firearm following a traffic stop near SE 29th Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 o’clock Saturday, a deputy pulled over 2005 Buick Lacrosse in the 3500 block of SE 29th Street with an expired license plate.

The driver, 39-year-old, Michael E. D. Washington II of Topeka, had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant out of the Topeka Police Department.

During the investigation, a large amount of ecstasy pills and a stolen firearm were located.

Washington was taken into custody.

Washington was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with distribution of hallucinogens, possession of hallucinogens, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, operating a vehicle with an expired registration, no vehicle liability insurance and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

This incident is under investigation.

