Topeka Home Show returns to large crowds

By Isaac French
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show had a little something for everyone.

“There is so many things to see here, so many people, so many vendors, and home builders, said we’ve been doing this for a long time so anything for your home is here,” said Ed Lenherr, of DeVanders Pools and Spas.

180 vendors filled the events center and most agree, a lot of people are looking to make home improvements.

“You know there’s been record sales in the industry, not just for hot-tubs, but pretty much everyone here that I talked to has been very busy since COVD,” said Lenherr

Some business owners say that their business didn’t take much of a hit at all during the pandemic.

“Really COVD was a great year for us,” said Mike Carmona, owner of Carmona Air. “The reason why is because a lot of people were working from, so they were home more and noticed problems with their systems they probably didn’t know about.”

“We were actually able to stay extremely busy,” said Sheon Hansard of Faithful Landscapes. “We had an influx of customers wanting those services because they were at home.”

Events like the home show is a great opportunity to allow those businesses to grow even more.

“It’s been great and I know it hasn’t happened for a couple of years so maybe there is a whole bunch of products out there, so come out and see and enjoy,” said Caroma.

