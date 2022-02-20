Sunday night forecast: Near 70 Monday with a strong cold front moving in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight will be on the warmer side with temperatures only falling off into the upper 30s and low 40s with winds from the south around 5 mph. We continue to warm on Monday nearing 70º before falling to the 20s and 30s beginning Tuesday.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Fire danger will still exist for Monday although winds will not be as breezy as today. Temperatures will climb to 70º in a few places tomorrow afternoon, but I think most should stay in the upper 60s. Still nice. Get out if you can and enjoy what you can on your Monday because a strong cold front puts an end to our warm streak Monday night.

There is a slight chance of seeing patchy freezing drizzle mainly in the northeast. There is not a lot of moisture with the boundary to cause for too much concern about icy conditions, but do be on the lookout for slick spots while driving come Tuesday morning. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will stall out around 30º and drop to the single digits Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday remain trapped in the 20s. Morning wind chills on Wednesday and Thursday will be brutal at 10 to 15 degrees below zero. Bundle up!

Some light snow is still expected in Northeast and North-Central Kansas on Thursday. Heaviest snowfall amounts right now look to be in Southeast Kansas with 3 inches possible. Closer to home in the WIBW viewing area, 1 to 2 inches will likely be the high end of snowfall totals. Check back for updates as things could still change between now and then as far as the track and amounts are concerned.

Big changes ahead with a sharp drop in temperatures for Tuesday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Increased fire danger is still in play for Monday afternoon. Be cautions and try and avoid outdoor burning for now. Patchy freezing drizzle on Tuesday morning is expected to cause minor travel problems on our roadways. However, do be on the lookout for slick spots.

