Sunday forecast: Very high fire danger today with highs in the 60s

The snow continues to melt, even last night as low temperatures occurred before midnight with 40s in place for this morning due to the strong south winds. Expect temperatures near 60º this afternoon with mid 60s in Central Kansas. The strong winds will last through the afternoon today and have created a hazardous fire weather environment. Be cautious of starting any fires either intentionally or unintentionally.

Today: Sunny with high fire danger. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Winds will continue to be breezy through the afternoon before slowing down this evening. Temperatures stay warm tonight in the upper 30s. We welcome temperatures near 70º Monday afternoon with increasing cloud cover through the day becoming partly cloudy.

A strong cold front Monday night will provide a slight chance for some scattered freezing drizzle lasting up to Tuesday morning. The moisture won’t be much, but some slick spots could develop on the roadways. A glaze is likely on trees and elevated surfaces. We will be trapped in much colder weather Tuesday through Friday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Winds chills during this time will be at or below zero especially in the mornings.

We are still tracking a chance for some snow accumulation on Thursday. I am not expecting a large snowfall event out of this and we will likely just see an inch or two all said and done. The track of the system for now looks to place the light snow both north and south of I-70, including in North-Central Kansas, with a gap near I-70 itself.

8-Day (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Fire danger is highest Today. We recommend avoiding all outdoor burning. Patchy freezing drizzle on Tuesday morning is expected to cause minor travel problems on our roadways. However, do be on the lookout for slick spots.

