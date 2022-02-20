Advertisement

One person dies after a residence burns to the ground in Jackson Co. Sunday morning

By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, one person died from a structure fire Sunday morning in Jackson Co.

Sheriff Tim Morse reports that emergency responders were dispatched to a rural Mayetta residence at 8:24 a.m. Sunday for a report of a structure fire.

Sheriff Morse says PBPN, Mayetta, Delia, and Hoyt fire departments along with Jackson County EMS, PBPN Police, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the residence located at 10679 174th Road in Jackson Co.

When responders arrived, they found the residence had previously burnt to the ground.

Sheriff Morse says the fire is believed to have started during the nighttime hours.

He says the only occupant of the residence is believed to have died in the fire. 

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says the name of the victim is not yet being made public until official identification is made and the notification of kin.

