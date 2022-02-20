Advertisement

One arrested after deputies find meth, marijuana during Topeka traffic stop

44-year-old, Richard E. Hernandez of Topeka(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 44-year-old Topeka man is in custody and facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 1:30 Sunday morning, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gold 2000 Acura near NW US 24 Highway and NW Tyler Street with an expired license plate.

The driver, 44-year-old, Richard E. Hernandez of Topeka, had a suspended driver’s license.

Hernandez was taken into custody.

During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

Hernandez was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with an expired registration, no vehicle liability insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

This incident is under investigation.

