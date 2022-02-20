Nelson’s three lifts Washburn 60-59 over No. 7 Northwest Missouri
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYVILLE, Mo. (WIBW) - Tyler Nelson delivered a game-winning three-point shot to give Washburn a 60-59 win over No. 7 Northwest Missouri.
The Ichabods have now won three-straight games on the road at Northwest Missouri.
Tyler Geiman led the Bods in scoring. He put up 21 points and hauled in six rebounds. Jonny Clausing logged his second-straight double-double after scoring 12 points and snagging 10 rebounds. Clausing also logged six assists. Connor Deffebaugh was the other Ichabod to score in double-digits with 11 points.
Up next, Washburn hosts Missouri Southern on Thursday, Feb. 24 and tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
