Nelson’s three lifts Washburn 60-59 over No. 7 Northwest Missouri

Washburn men's basketball coach Brett Ballard commands the huddle as the Ichabods play against...
Washburn men's basketball coach Brett Ballard commands the huddle as the Ichabods play against Northwest Missouri on Feb. 19, 2022.(News-Press Now)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYVILLE, Mo. (WIBW) - Tyler Nelson delivered a game-winning three-point shot to give Washburn a 60-59 win over No. 7 Northwest Missouri.

The Ichabods have now won three-straight games on the road at Northwest Missouri.

Tyler Geiman led the Bods in scoring. He put up 21 points and hauled in six rebounds. Jonny Clausing logged his second-straight double-double after scoring 12 points and snagging 10 rebounds. Clausing also logged six assists. Connor Deffebaugh was the other Ichabod to score in double-digits with 11 points.

Up next, Washburn hosts Missouri Southern on Thursday, Feb. 24 and tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

