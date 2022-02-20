More than 400 dogs & cats received free vaccines & microchips in MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 400 dogs and cats are a step closer to remaining healthy following Saturday’s free pet vaccine clinic in Manhattan.

T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter partnered with the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Petco Love, and the City of Manhattan to provide routine vaccines, microchips and city licensing for cats and dogs.

Organizers were overjoyed by the number of pet owners who took part in the clinic, even with the cold, windy temperatures outside.

March is Pet Vaccination Month, but the staff at the animal shelter wanted to get a head start with Saturday’s event.

“Everything was sponsored that way we can try to increase city licensing in the community, we can increase vaccinations, and that way we can just increase overall pet health and wellness in our community.” T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter volunteer/event coordinator, Kaitlyn Gebhardt says.

“You know, these were yearly vaccines, so keeping that microchip current, that way if an animal control officer or somebody picks up your animal and brings it into a facility, they know how to get it back home.” T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter director, Bryce Caulk says.

If you missed Saturday’s pet vaccination event, another free pet vaccination event will be held in Manhattan’s City Park on April 9th.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.