Johnson Co. officers will not face legal punishment for wrongful detainment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Johnson Co. officers will not face legal punishment for a wrongful detainment after the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed a lower court’s ruling as “right for the wrong reasons.”

In a 4-3 decision written by Justice K.J. Wall in the matter of Appeal No. 117,034: Mark T. Schreiner v. Chad S. Hodge and Danny Smith, the Kansas Supreme Court says it has affirmed a decision by the Court of Appeals and the Johnson Co. District Court to grant summary judgment in favor of Hodge and Smith.

Court records indicate Hodge and Smith, two law enforcement officers, were sued by Schreiner under the Kansas Tort Claims Act for damages allegedly sustained during an investigatory holding of Schreiner.

The Court of Appeals held that the officers’ behavior was privileged due to their reasonable suspicion to detain Schreiner, which is why they were entitled to summary judgment.

On review, the Supreme Court held the officers lacked reasonable suspicion for the detention, but held that summary judgment was still appropriate because Hodge and Smith were entitled to discretionary function immunity under the Act.

The Court said it reasoned an officer’s reasonable suspicion determination is a discretionary Act under the law because it inherently requires officers to exercise judgment and discretion based on experience and training. It also said the KTCA’s discretionary function immunity applies to that decision whether the discretion is abused.

The majority of the Court recognized the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and state statute require officers to have reasonable suspicion to detain an individual.

The Court concluded the reasonable suspicion requirement cannot be characterized as a clearly defined mandatory duty excludes discretionary function immunity because neither provision sets forth a mandatory process officers must follow to decide that suspicion exists under the totality of the circumstances.

While the majority of the Court recognized discretionary function immunity would not shield officers from malicious or wanton conduct or from claims that arise from an officer’s breach of duty owed to an individual, there was no evidence these exceptions applied under the facts of Schreiner’s case.

Thus, the Court said it affirmed the Court of Appeals as right for the wrong reason.

Justices Eric Rosen and Dan Biles each filed separate dissenting opinions. Both believed the Fourth Amendment imposed a clearly defined duty requiring officers to have reasonable suspicion before they detain a person, and thus the conduct was not a discretionary act.

Senior Judge Michael Ward, assigned to the case, joined Rosen’s dissent.

