Food, alcohol shortages affect Topeka restaurants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -El Mezcal III on 21st Street are running into some challenges when it comes to buying their essential supplies.

“We’re missing the plates, the lids for the to-go orders, avocados, sometimes even limes and lemons, meat like chicken and steak, we struggle with that. We have to go long distances to try to find it to keep the customers satisfied with everything we have,” said Carlos Lopez, an employee at El Mezcal III.

Avocados are a key ingredient that is found in its popular sides and dishes.

“We got guacamole we make it with that so we have a lot of it, and like milk is also hard to find because not many places have a large quantity so we have to take it, the cheese, the lettuce we have to go long distances.”

It’s not just them, down the road at Los Mandiles Rojos, are having a similar experience tracking down items.

“We have a lot of issues right now with our products like our tortillas, they come from Mexico so we struggle sometimes with switching our products during the week, or even the meat, the chicken we struggled with a little bit but now it’s better,” said manager Carlos Allende.

Alcohol is also on the list of items in high demand.

“Well the tequila that we use here in the restaurant is Don Julio, that is one of the best tequilas that we use in here and so with that we do have issues, we don’t have the bottle,” he said.

With limited supply, both restaurants had to resort to slight price increases.

“Actually we increased our prices about a month ago, it’s just everything is very expensive we didn’t want to change it to something cheaper because you can always find something cheaper. But we just want to keep our quality products so we raised it a little bit but not too much.”

“We are thankful for our customers to keep coming back and keeping this place open for more years to come, if it wasn’t for them we would have had to close down but thankfully they know everything going on with the prices and the pandemic and everything,” said Lopez.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.