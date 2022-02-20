Advertisement

Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and Topeka Police Department say they won't...
Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and Topeka Police Department say they won't pull people over just because they are traveling in their vehicles during a stay-at-home order, which starts at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and continues until April 26.(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old female was arrested after driving the wrong way on Interstate 470 (I-470), and striking another vehicle.

On Sunday, February 20th, before 2:30 am, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a report about a wrong way driver.

When deputies responded they found a 2008 Nissan Altima, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-470 near the South West Gage Boulevard exit. The Nissan Altima struck another vehicle, a 2013 GMC Terrain, on I-470 mile marker 1, near the I-70 interchange.

One of the three occupants in the GMC Terrain was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and only occupant of the Nissan Altima, 25-year-old, Myisha D. Holford, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Holford was booked for driving under the influence, driving the wrong direction on a one-way highway and no vehicle liability insurance. The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. Sheriff's vehicle.
Topeka man arrested in Jackson Co. following crash with Capitol Police after multi-county pursuit
Robert Adams, Tammy Wampler
Two arrested in Topeka drug search
Howard Jansen
Kansas man pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old daughter
Homeward bound
Homeward bound: Kansas City dog returns home after making ‘great escape’ from doggie daycare
Levi Ludwick is arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, after Osage Co. residents told deputies they saw him...
Auburn man behind bars after residents tell deputies they saw him using meth while driving

Latest News

In a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says an Oklahoma woman suspected of...
Woman arrested on trafficking drugs into Kansas
Steven A. Drake (Source: Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
25-year-old man found guilty in 2017 shooting death of Lawrence man
Topeka Home Show 2022
Topeka Home Show returns to large crowds
More than 400 dogs and cats received free vaccines and microchips in MHK