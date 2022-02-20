Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old female was arrested after driving the wrong way on Interstate 470 (I-470), and striking another vehicle.
On Sunday, February 20th, before 2:30 am, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a report about a wrong way driver.
When deputies responded they found a 2008 Nissan Altima, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-470 near the South West Gage Boulevard exit. The Nissan Altima struck another vehicle, a 2013 GMC Terrain, on I-470 mile marker 1, near the I-70 interchange.
One of the three occupants in the GMC Terrain was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and only occupant of the Nissan Altima, 25-year-old, Myisha D. Holford, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.
Holford was booked for driving under the influence, driving the wrong direction on a one-way highway and no vehicle liability insurance. The accident is still under investigation.
