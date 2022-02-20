Advertisement

25-year-old man found guilty in 2017 shooting death of Lawrence man

Steven A. Drake (Source: Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
Steven A. Drake (Source: Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 25-year-old man was convicted of killing a man he was trying to remove from his home.

Steven Drake was convicted Friday of killing 26-year-old Bryce Holladay in September 2017. Drake was charged with first-degree murder but the jury convicted him on the lesser charge.

Drake testified during the trial that he shot Holladay in self-defense as he was trying to get Holladay to leave his duplex.

He testified that Holladay was stealing from the home and was violent.

Prosecutors said Drake shot Holladay with premeditation, citing texts he sent to other people saying he was going to shoot Holladay.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and two dogs died in a house fire early Friday at 1334 N.W. 82nd St., just north of...
Woman, two dogs die in early-morning fire north of Topeka
Robert Adams, Tammy Wampler
Two arrested in Topeka drug search
(File)
Body found in trunk of burning car in Leavenworth Co.
FILE
Manhattan man arrested for years of alleged child sex crimes
Jackson Co. Sheriff's vehicle.
Topeka man arrested in Jackson Co. following crash with Capitol Police after multi-county pursuit

Latest News

Topeka Home Show 2022
Topeka Home Show returns to large crowds
Dogs and cats were vaccinated and microchipped for free
More than 400 dogs & cats received free vaccines & microchips in MHK
More than 400 dogs and cats received free vaccines and microchips in MHK
FILE
Johnson Co. officers will not face legal punishment for wrongful detainment