Woman sentenced for helping sex offender escape from Larned

On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, 45-year-old Liliana Houser, was sentenced to prison on three counts...
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, 45-year-old Liliana Houser, was sentenced to prison on three counts of 16 months set to run concurrently for helping John Freeman Colt escape from the Larned State Hospital Sexual Offender Program.(Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LARNED, Kan. (AP) — A Garden City woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison for helping a sex offender escape from Larned State Hospital.

Liliana Guadalupe Houser pleaded no contest on Jan. 6 to three felonies related to the escape of John Freeman Colt from the sexual predator treatment program at the state hospital in June 2021.

She pleaded to having unlawful sexual relations with a patient, trafficking in contraband in a state facility and obstructing Colt’s apprehension.

Colt was captured in September 2021 in Utah.

At the sentencing hearing, Houser asked to be placed on probation. She said Colt manipulated her during a time of stress at work, a deteriorating marriage and the loss of her adult son in the spring of 2021.

Prosecutors argued for a prison sentence because Houser did nothing to alert authorities despite knowing Colt planned to escape.

Houser also was ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years after she was released from prison.

Colt initially was convicted in 2001 of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary for an attempted rape in Topeka. He was found to be a sexually violent predator and has been a resident at the state hospital since 2006.

