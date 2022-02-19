Advertisement

Updated report explains parent’s reasons for not vaccinating kids under 5

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An updated report shows why Kansas parents are hesitant to have their children under 5 vaccinated for COVID, it comes as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decides to delay its decision.

The FDA has decided to revisit its decision on whether to vaccinate children under 5 until April 2022.

However, an updated report created by QuoteWizard lists the reasons why parents hesitate to vaccinate their children.

The study has collected data from states across the U.S., but the study’s main discoveries from Kansas parents are:

  • 61% are concerned with side effects
  • 31% do not believe their child needs the vaccine
  • 40% do not trust the vaccine
  • 5% do not vaccinate their kids

Parents were allowed to select multiple reasons, which is why the findings do not equal 100%.

To look at the full report, click here.

