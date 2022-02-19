Two arrested in Topeka drug search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after authorities searched a Topeka home.

Officers from the Topeka Police Dept. Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant Friday in the 1300 block of NE Jefferson St. TPD says officers found meth, marijuana, and firearms during the search.

Robert Adams, 57, was arrested on several charges, including distribution of meth and marijuana within 1,000 ft. of a school, and aggravated child endangerment. Tammy Wampler, 46, was booked for drug possession and aggravated child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.