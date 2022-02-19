Advertisement

Two arrested in Topeka drug search

Robert Adams, Tammy Wampler
Robert Adams, Tammy Wampler(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after authorities searched a Topeka home.

Officers from the Topeka Police Dept. Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant Friday in the 1300 block of NE Jefferson St. TPD says officers found meth, marijuana, and firearms during the search.

Robert Adams, 57, was arrested on several charges, including distribution of meth and marijuana within 1,000 ft. of a school, and aggravated child endangerment. Tammy Wampler, 46, was booked for drug possession and aggravated child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and two dogs died in a house fire early Friday at 1334 N.W. 82nd St., just north of...
Woman, two dogs die in early-morning fire north of Topeka
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Kansas snowfall totals on Feb. 16, 2022.
Winter storm hits parts of NE Kansas with up to 8″ of snow
Michael Mahoney, 39, of Topeka faces several charges including Burglary and Theft.
Man arrested for breaking into vehicles at Topeka car dealership, kicking officer

Latest News

Homeward bound
Homeward bound: Kansas City dog returns home after making ‘great escape’ from doggie daycare
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Hospitals still cautious, but encouraged by steady decline in COVID cases
Police investigate after two teens are shot in KCK
Police say 2 teens shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas
Barry Feaker
Barry Feaker reflects on 36 years helping the homeless