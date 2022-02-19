Advertisement

Tracy Anderson presented 33rd C. Clyde Jones Volunteer of the Year Award

2022 Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting, Marc Bachamp, C. Clyde Jones and Tracy...
2022 Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting, Marc Bachamp, C. Clyde Jones and Tracy Anderson
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 33rd C. Clyde Jones Volunteer of Year Award was presented to Tracy Anderson during the 97th annual Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting.

Anderson volunteers his time and talents to create a vision for the new indoor aquatic facility that is in the planning stage. Anderson volunteered multiple hours and provided professional expertise to community service projects leading up to the creation of the new indoor aquatic facility.

Anderson also served on the Advantage Manhattan 5 committee, a private sector economic development funding program, and serves on the Chamber Board of Directors. Anderson assisted in raising money for the Riley County Economic Development Sales Tax, which passed by 60 percent.

Anderson graduated with a degree in Architecture from KSU in 1989 and started Anderson Knight Architects in 2002.

The Volunteer of the Year award is named in honor of C. Clyde Jones, for his years of community service activities for the Manhattan community, including Shepherd’s Crossing. C. Clyde Jones has lived in Manhattan for 60 years and served as the first dean of the Kansas State University College of Business.

