Topeka man arrested in Jackson Co. following crash with Capitol Police after multi-county pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a Topeka man driving a stolen Chevy pickup truck was arrested early Saturday morning after a multi-county pursuit ended with the driver crashing into a Capitol Police vehicle.

Sheriff Tim Morse reports the pursuit started in Topeka by Topeka Police, then another pursuit began with the Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s later that went west into Pottawatomie Co. The pursuit continued as the driver, Jeffery Eugene Peak, 36, of Topeka, then entered Jackson Co. at the Pottawatomie Co. Line on 110 Road at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. It continues eastbound where Jackson Co. deputies and Hoyt Police deployed stop sticks, which were effective in deflating three of the four tires on the 1978 Chevy pickup truck.

Following the tires going out, the truck then struck a Capitol Police patrol car head-on west of Hoyt. Morse said a Shawnee Co. deputy and a Jackson Co. deputy each attempted to disable the vehicle through a tactical vehicle intervention technique.

The vehicle came to a stop just west of the Jefferson County line on 114th Road at around 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

Peak, 36 was arrested by Troopers and transported to the Jackson County Jail where charges are pending. A passenger in the vehicle was released.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

