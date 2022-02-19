Advertisement

Tickets now on sale for Topeka Tropics 1st game

Tickets went on sale Friday, Feb. 18, for the Topeka Tropics’ first game in the Champions...
Tickets went on sale Friday, Feb. 18, for the Topeka Tropics’ first game in the Champions Indoor Football League. The first game is Saturday, March 19, versus the Salina Liberty.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s new arena football team will kick off its season in March.

Tickets went on sale Friday, Feb. 18, for the Topeka Tropics’ first game in the Champions Indoor Football League. The first game is Saturday, March 19, versus the Salina Liberty.

The first game will be at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

According to the Event Center, there is a clear bag policy, where only clear bags 12 X 6 X 12 will be permitted. Any purses, backpacks, etc. will not be allowed.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and two dogs died in a house fire early Friday at 1334 N.W. 82nd St., just north of...
Woman, two dogs die in early-morning fire north of Topeka
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Kansas snowfall totals on Feb. 16, 2022.
Winter storm hits parts of NE Kansas with up to 8″ of snow
Michael Mahoney, 39, of Topeka faces several charges including Burglary and Theft.
Man arrested for breaking into vehicles at Topeka car dealership, kicking officer

Latest News

A Chapman man was taken into custody by the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s office after leading them...
Helicopter uses heat signatures to locate man running from police
FILE
Manhattan man arrested for years of alleged child sex crimes
13 News at Six
Levi Ludwick is arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, after Osage Co. residents told deputies they saw him...
Auburn man behind bars after residents tell deputies they saw him using meth while driving