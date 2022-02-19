Tickets now on sale for Topeka Tropics 1st game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s new arena football team will kick off its season in March.

Tickets went on sale Friday, Feb. 18, for the Topeka Tropics’ first game in the Champions Indoor Football League. The first game is Saturday, March 19, versus the Salina Liberty.

The first game will be at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

According to the Event Center, there is a clear bag policy, where only clear bags 12 X 6 X 12 will be permitted. Any purses, backpacks, etc. will not be allowed.

