Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of 2019 murder while out on parole

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. jury convicted a man for a 2019 murder while he had been out on parole for a 2008 conviction.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Kristoffer Lee Klesath was convicted in Shawnee County District Court on Friday, Feb. 18, for the 2019 murder of Darton Fields.

On May 25, 2019, court documents indicate law enforcement officials were called to 1235 SW Huntoon with reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found Fields in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

The resulting investigation found Fields had been standing next to a building when the suspect, later identified as Klesath, approached Fields with a gun in his hands. Klesath then shot Fields multiple times at a close range as Fields tried to draw his own gun.

Court documents indicate Klesath then stole the gun Fields had been reaching for and ran from the scene. He was identified through video surveillance captured of the shooting.

Kagay said Klesath was arrested on May 28, 2019. When interviewed he gave multiple versions of events to officers, none of which matched what had been seen on the surveillance footage.

On Friday, at the end of a 4-day trial, the DA said a jury convicted Klesath of:

  • Murder in the 1st Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony (Off-Grid)
  • Intentional 2nd Degree Murder (Level 1 Felony)
  • Aggravated Robbery (Level 3 Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Level 8 Felony)

Klesath remains in custody as his case is set for a sentencing hearing at 4 p.m. on April 22.

