Saturday night forecast: Very high fire danger tomorrow as temperatures climb

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was warmer although still a little chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s under full sun. The Sun went a long ways towards melting a lot of snow. Temperatures will leap into the 50s and 60s Sunday afternoon with breezy south winds creating a dangerous fir environment.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s area-wide. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Very high fire danger expected.

Winds will become breezy overnight tonight as our next low pressure system develops in eastern Colorado. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. These conditions mixed with very low relative humidity values will create a favorable fire environment Avoid outdoor burning and never throw your cigarette butts out of a car window. Temperatures will also be warm Sunday afternoon in the upper 50s in the southeast to the upper 60s in North-Central Kansas.

We become warmer on Monday as winds begin to slow down some during the day lowering our fire threat. All snow should be gone by this time. Looking to Monday night, our next system moves out of Colorado and passes through Northeast Kansas bringing an end to our warm stretch as temperatures will quickly fall into the teens and 20s Monday night. There is a very low chance for light freezing rain to develop in far Northeast Kansas. This should not become a problem but will need to be monitored.

Temperatures get stuck in the 20s and 30s for highs through Friday. There is a decent chance for some snow on Thursday. Right now, the snowfall does not look very heavy, but an inch or two is certainly possible. The good news is that it will mostly fall in North-Central Kansas and other drought-stricken areas.

A few more warm days before temperatures drop off (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Fire danger is highest Sunday. We recommend avoiding all outdoor burning for this weekend. Watch out for re-freezing of any snow melt each night and early morning hours that doesn’t evaporate during the daytime hours.

