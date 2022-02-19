Saturday forecast: Sunny and warming this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will warm a little unevenly across the area with 40s and even 50s possible in North-Central Kansas while we are expecting 30s and 40s in places that have snow on the ground. The snow will quickly melt and will be gone (hopefully...) by the end of today. Much nicer weather is coming for the next few days before we cool way down with an arctic blast on Tuesday.

Today: Sunny. Highs near 40º, possible 50s towards Central Kansas. Winds becoming south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s area-wide. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Very high fire danger expected.

As winds shift to the south this afternoon they will become increasingly stronger overnight tonight at 10 to 20 mph. The breezy winds will help keep our overnight lows in the lower 30s giving us a warm start to Sunday. Sunday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s as south winds continue to be windy at 15 to 25 mph. The highs winds Sunday (and today) will provide for an elevated fire danger in the afternoons, especially in North-Central Kansas where they have been dry for a long time (115 days since 0.25″ of moisture at one time!).

Monday will also be warm with highs in the upper 50s and winds becoming slower from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. kies will remain sunny before going into the night. A cold front will plunge into Northeast Kansas Monday night dropping us into the low 20s for lows only gaining a degree or two by Tuesday afternoon. There is a low chance for some precipitation in far Northeast Kansas with the front moving through, but I expect most places to stay dry. The cold air sticks around through at least Friday before we may hit 40º again this next weekend.

During this cold spell, there is a chance for some snow beginning Wednesday night and ending Thursday night. Right now, snowfall amounts look to be on the lighter side and once again appears to be taking aim for eastern Kansas.

Taking Action:

Fire danger is highest today and Sunday for those north of I-70 where outdoor burning should be avoided. Watch out for re-freezing of any snow melt each night and early morning hours that doesn’t evaporate during the daytime hours. Enjoy these next 4 days because most of next work week will be cold where your heater will be working overtime.

