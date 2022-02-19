Police identify two teens killed in overnight KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A double shooting in the Argentine Neighborhood killed two 14-year-olds early Friday morning, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to Birch Drive just west of South 22nd Street on a shooting call.

There they found two juvenile males inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victims Friday as Samuel Guess and Antonio Johnson. They were both residents of KCK.

Veronica Johnson, Tony’s mother, spoke with KCTV5 as she returned the apartment to pick up a few personal belongings.

She said Tony had told her he was hanging out with Guess just before the shooting.

“I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody,” she said.

Both Guess and Johnson lived in apartments within walking distance from Argentine Middle School.

“[Tony] was a cool kid, maybe a little on the rough side,” Johnson said. “But he didn’t deserve that. Whoever did this is a coward.”

Police have released no suspect information and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call police or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

