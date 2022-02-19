Manhattan man arrested for years of alleged child sex crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 44-year-old Manhattan man is behind bars after years of alleged child sex crimes.

The Riley County Police Department says on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18, Joshua Penabaz, 44, of Manhattan was arrested for child sex crimes reported to have happened over a period of several years.

RCPD said Penabaz is being held at the Riley Co. jail for rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy. Bond has been set at $1 million.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.