KC man charged for attempted rape of female hospital patient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man is facing felony charges after a woman says he sexually assaulted her in her hospital room.

Elisha Beraiah, 31, has been charged with first-degree attempted rape and first-degree sodomy.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, KCPD responded to University Health Medical Center on Thursday and spoke with the victim, who’s visually impaired. She said Beraiah assaulted her while she was in her bed.

A staff member at the hospital told police she went into the victim’s room and saw Beraiah in the bed with her. His pants were down, according to the staff member.

The prosecutor’s office requested Beraiah be held on no bond.

He is currently in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center.

University Health released a statement regarding the incident:

“University Health is working closely with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department in its continued investigation of a reported attempted rape within University Health Truman Medical Center. Hospital staff responded immediately and notified police as soon as the incident was brought to its attention. The health system is also conducting its own internal investigation. The suspect, who is not an employee of the health system, is in custody.”

