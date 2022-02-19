Kansas man pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old daughter

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to killing his 3-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a wooded area of Kansas City, Kansas, in July 2020.

Howard Jansen III, 30, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated endangerment of a child, one count of abuse of a child and one count of interference with law enforcement, KSHB-TV reported.

Police found the body of Olivia Jansen on July 10, 2020, hours after Jansen had reported her missing. An autopsy found she had signs of physical abuse and had died of a brain bleed.

Jansen’s girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, is serving a 31-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in November 2021 to second-degree murder and interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

Howard Jansen III is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25 in Wyandotte County Court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.