Inmate who escaped minimum-security Kansas prison taken back into custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The inmate who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Kansas on Friday has been taken back into custody.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says inmate Gabriel Sanchez Jr., 29, has been arrested after he escaped from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Minimum Custody South Unit earlier on Friday, Feb. 18.

KDOC said local law enforcement, the Kansas Highway Patrol and department officials teamed up to search for and arrest Sanchez.

Sanchez is serving a sentence for assault and battery of an officer and fleeing officials in Reno County.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.