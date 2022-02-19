Advertisement

Icy road causes crash killing 4 near Linn County

KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms that four people were killed in a single rollover crash due to an icy roadway in Linn County Friday evening.

The car was traveling northbound on U69 and struck an icy patch on the road. The driver lost control, crashing into a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over into a flooded wildlife area.

All people inside died due to the accident.

