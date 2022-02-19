Hundreds of athletes compete in the first Topeka Super Indoor Invitational track and field meet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 300 youth athletes representing 45 track clubs from Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Missouri ran, jumped, and threw at the first Topeka Super Indoor Invitational.

The day started with the youth age groups, then the high schoolers followed for their events inside the Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility.

There were more than 50 events throughout the morning and afternoon.

8-year-old Quor’vae Hailey from Topeka Blaze dominated the track for her age group.

She won the 200-yard-dash for 9-and-10 year-olds and finished 2nd in the 60-yard-dash.

“It’s fun,” she said. “Try my hardest to win but I’m not trying to win, I’m trying to have fun.”

All official times can be found on BlackSquirrelTiming.com

