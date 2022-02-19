Advertisement

Hundreds of athletes compete in the first Topeka Super Indoor Invitational track and field meet

Topeka Super Indoor Invitational track and field meet
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 300 youth athletes representing 45 track clubs from Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Missouri ran, jumped, and threw at the first Topeka Super Indoor Invitational.

The day started with the youth age groups, then the high schoolers followed for their events inside the Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility.

There were more than 50 events throughout the morning and afternoon.

8-year-old Quor’vae Hailey from Topeka Blaze dominated the track for her age group.

She won the 200-yard-dash for 9-and-10 year-olds and finished 2nd in the 60-yard-dash.

“It’s fun,” she said. “Try my hardest to win but I’m not trying to win, I’m trying to have fun.”

All official times can be found on BlackSquirrelTiming.com

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and two dogs died in a house fire early Friday at 1334 N.W. 82nd St., just north of...
Woman, two dogs die in early-morning fire north of Topeka
(File)
Body found in trunk of burning car in Leavenworth Co.
FILE
Manhattan man arrested for years of alleged child sex crimes
Topeka Rescue Mission executive director Barry Feaker is stepping down from his position in...
Long-time Topeka Rescue Mission Director Barry Feaker stepping down
Robert Adams, Tammy Wampler
Two arrested in Topeka drug search

Latest News

After over decade of service, Washburn names interim dean of School of Applied Studies to permanent position
Topeka Super Indoor Invitational track and field meet - clipped version
The Kansas Statehouse stands against the sky as the sun sets in the distance Monday, April 27,...
GOP hopes to save plan to limit Kansas agencies’ regulations
Howard Jansen
Kansas man pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old daughter