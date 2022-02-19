Advertisement

Homeward bound: Kansas City dog returns home after making ‘great escape’ from doggie daycare

By Abby Dodge and Nick Sloan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s one dog in Kansas City that’s been watching too many 90s movies.

With a snowstorm in the forecast, he went on a journey to recreate one of the classics.

White-out conditions and more than a foot of snow weren’t in Jeremy Henson’s forecast for the week. Henson traveled to Las Vegas to hike at Zion National Park.

His dog, Dexter, did not make the trip and stayed in Kansas City, instead of living the sweet life at a doggie hotel.

“He’d rather be with us,” Henson said. “But he had his own little homeward bound incredible journey.”

Dexter traveled two miles to get himself back home. But the Henson’s didn’t even know he was gone until they got an alert on their Ring doorbell. It wasn’t a package, but their furry best friend just wanted to say hello.

“He wasn’t like nervous or anything,” Henson said. “He looked excited. He was happy. He was happy to be home. He was like hey guys I’m here, let me in. Everything’s cool now. I know you guys forgot me.”

The sound of his dad’s voice was more soothing than the snow that lay ahead.

“We’ve been sitting there watching this snowstorm barreling down to the Kansas City area the entire time and we’re thinking we’ve got a short clock,” Henson said.

And just like in the movies, after a few frantic phone calls, someone pulls up just in the nick of time.

“We miss him, can’t wait to see him again.”

