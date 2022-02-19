Advertisement

The Home Show is back in Topeka

The Topeka Area Building Association is showing off the newest and best home additions.
By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
“People want new bathrooms and they want new kitchens and the landscaping has been a thing of the future, more so than it ever has been. People are wanting outdoor kitchens because more people are spending more time at home with their families and inviting their close friends over and they want something nice for them to come into,” said Katy Nelson, CEO of Topeka Area Building Association.

With the Stormont Vail Event Center’s recent expansion, this year’s show has 30 more vendors than past years, providing more options!

“If you want to remodel your home it’s right here, if you want flooring for your home it’s right here, blinds are here, if you need a new insurance agent it’s here,” she said.

The space itself showcases the work of local talents.

“They did a huge expansion, they updated the lighting they updated the electricity and we have new concessions and we got new restrooms. There is a lot in this building that is new and has actually been done by local contractors, so it’s kind of nice to see Topeka growing by Topeka hands.”

Nelson says this event can give local vendors exposure.

“You know we have about 5,000 people walk through the door every year and probably more this year because of the new space and it gets them in front of people so people don’t forget their name. For the new kids of the block, it gets then in front of people who have never heard their name before,” she said.

The Home Show will open again Saturday from 9-6 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the gate.

