Advertisement

GOP hopes to save plan to limit Kansas agencies’ regulations

The Kansas Statehouse stands against the sky as the sun sets in the distance Monday, April 27,...
The Kansas Statehouse stands against the sky as the sun sets in the distance Monday, April 27, 2020, in Topeka, Kan.(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republicans hope to revive a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would make it easier for the GOP-controlled Legislature to overturn state agencies’ regulations.

The House voted 80-33 this week to approve the measure, leaving supporters four votes short of the two-thirds majority needed for passage. The House can take a second vote, but it must occur Monday or the measure dies.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt outlined the proposal last year after fellow Republicans spent months criticizing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Schmidt is the presumed GOP nominee for governor this year.

Under the proposal, lawmakers could repeal regulations with simple-majority votes in both chambers. Lawmakers now must pass a bill and obtain the governor’s approval or two-thirds legislative majorities to override a veto. If lawmakers approve the measure, it goes to a statewide vote in November.

“I’m sure there are many in this chamber today that would view this constitutional amendment very, very different if Derek Schmidt were the governor,” Democratic state Rep. John Carmichael, a Wichita attorney, said during House debate.

Republicans said they’re trying to prevent bureaucrats from imposing regulations undercutting or contradicting policies set by lawmakers.

“It has nothing to do with this governor,” said House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican. “It’s not a power grab.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and two dogs died in a house fire early Friday at 1334 N.W. 82nd St., just north of...
Woman, two dogs die in early-morning fire north of Topeka
(File)
Body found in trunk of burning car in Leavenworth Co.
FILE
Manhattan man arrested for years of alleged child sex crimes
Topeka Rescue Mission executive director Barry Feaker is stepping down from his position in...
Long-time Topeka Rescue Mission Director Barry Feaker stepping down
Robert Adams, Tammy Wampler
Two arrested in Topeka drug search

Latest News

Howard Jansen
Kansas man pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old daughter
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, 45-year-old Liliana Houser, was sentenced to prison on three counts...
Woman sentenced for helping sex offender escape from Larned
Elisha Beraiah
KC man charged for attempted rape of female hospital patient
Jackson Co. Sheriff's vehicle.
Topeka man arrested in Jackson Co. following crash with Capitol Police after multi-county pursuit