Anderson’s late 3 sends Oklahoma St. past Kansas St. in OT

Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson (1) celebrates after making a basket in the overtime of an...
Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson (1) celebrates after making a basket in the overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. Oklahoma State defeated Kansas State 82-79 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)(Brody Schmidt | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Avery Anderson III scored 20 points and his 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in overtime served as the game winner as Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 82-79 on Saturday.

Markquis Nowell’s near half-court shot bounced off the back of the rim at the buzzer for Kansas State.

Anderson’s basket followed three-made foul shots by Nijel Pack with 12 seconds remaining to tie it at 79. Mike McGuirl’s 3 with 2:55 left gave the Wildcats a 74-73 advantage to mark their first lead since being up 13-10 on a Nowell 3 with 11:54 left until halftime.

Isaac Likekele blocked Pack’s eight-foot runner as time expired in regulation to force the extra session tied at 66. Kansas State finished with a 10-4 spurt in the final 3:34 to overcome a 62-56 deficit.

Oklahoma State held the largest margin at seven points on a pair of occasions in the first half, which saw 15 players enter the scoring column between the teams. The Cowboys led 37-35 at the break.

Bryce Thompson led the Cowboys with 23 points and reserve Kalib Boone scored 11 on 4-for-4 shooting. Oklahoma State shot 28 for 54 (51.9%) and has won three of five following a four-game losing streak.

Nowell and Pack scored 16 apiece, Mark Smith scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds and McGuirl scored 14 for Kansas State, which went 25-for-70 shooting (35.7%).

Kansas State (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) travels to face No. 6 Kansas on Monday. Oklahoma State (13-13, 6-8) hosts No. 7 Baylor on Monday.

