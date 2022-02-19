After over decade of service, Washburn names interim dean of School of Applied Studies to permanent position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After over a decade of service to Washburn University, Dr. Zach Frank has been named dean of the School of Applied Studies.

Washburn University says Dr. Zach Frank has been named as the new dean of the School of Applied Studies, after taking over the interim position in June 2021 when the previous dean retired.

Washburn said Dr. Frank has overseen all of the education programs and provided leadership to the school offering degrees in various areas including criminal justice, allied health, family and human services, and social work.

Franked joined WU in 2011 as assistant program director and professor in the Physical Therapist Assistant program. In 2018, Washburn said he moved to the Master of Health Science in Healthcare Education program and became associate dean a year later.

“The School of Applied Studies is the second-largest school within Washburn University,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, president of Washburn. “Each of the schools within the university meets certain critical needs, but the School of Applied Studies graduates respond directly to the community and state needs and fill vital roles.”

Washburn said the School of Applied Studies was created in 1983 to house professional and technical programs offered.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs, noted the programs all have a common thread of service in the community and need a leader who truly understands the mission.

“We are fortunate to have someone who is already here with the background and experience to step into this important role,” said Mazachek. “Zach has a passion for the School of Applied Studies and its students and faculty and is well suited as the new leader in a quickly-changing environment.”

WU said Frank is a Kansas native and earned his bachelor of science in biology from Pittsburg State University. He went on to earn his master of science degree in health care administration from Marshall University and his doctorate in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences.

Washburn said Frank also holds a post-graduate certificate in health care education from Washburn.

