While COVID cases trend downward, Topeka doctors worry of mental health in surviving patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While COVID cases trend downward in Topeka hospitals, some physicians worry about mental health disorders in patients who have survived the virus.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says on Friday, Feb. 18, that while the number of employees in isolation trends down, the number of inpatients has trended slightly higher.

On Friday, KU St. Francis said there were 19 COVID-positive inpatients, 53% of which were unvaccinated. The Critical Care Unit was above capacity at 110% while the Medical and Surgical Unit was at 89% capacity.

The number of St. Francis associates in isolation was at four. The hospital said it was able to accept one request for direct admission, meanwhile, five others had to be turned away.

St. Francis said staff knows from experience the situation in Topeka hospitals can change quickly. It continues to strongly encourage the community to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus, wears a mask when unable to social distance and stays home if sick.

“We know from earlier in the pandemic that these basic rules of infection control work to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the stress on hospitals,” said a spokesperson for St. Francis.

Topeka’s other hospital, Stormont Vail Health, said it wanted to warn the community of a recently published study. A study published in BMJ this week found those who have had COVID also have an increased risk of mental health disorders up to at least a year after initial infection. This could include anxiety, depression, substance abuse and sleep disorders.

Stormont Vail said on Friday, it had 38 COVID-positive inpatients, 85% of which were unvaccinated. There was one COVID-related death from Thursday and nine discharges. There were also 19 patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program and 56 team members and 5 providers on contact leave.

In the past week, Stormont said 15.2% of those tested at its facilities for COVID received a positive test result.

