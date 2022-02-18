Advertisement

West Ridge’s Sephora set to close doors in 2022, JCPenney Beauty Experience to take over

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the Sephora door is set to close at West Ridge Mall, JCPenney Beauty Experience will open a new one.

Following Kohl’s announcement of a new Sephora experience coming to its Topeka location later in 2022, JCPenney has clarified the fate of its Sephora in West Ridge Mall.

As the current contract between Sephora and JCPenney is set to expire in late, 2022, the makeup counter in West Ridge Mall will close. However, the company said it has yet to set an exit date for the Sephora.

JCPenney said it has partnered with Sephora since 2006 to serve the beauty needs of Kansans and it will remain committed to that partnership until the contract expires.

While one door closes, JCPenney does plan to open a new beauty experience door later this year. It said it will welcome customers to its new JCPenney Beauty Experience as part of a nationwide rollout that will continue through 2023.

The retail giant said it remains committed to its goal of providing a one-stop shopping experience that boasts inclusivity in beauty - regardless of age, gender, race, skin tone, hair type, beauty regime or budget.

Topeka customers can still shop both Sephora and JCPenney Beauty products HERE.

