Advertisement

“We the People Reunion” to feature Mike Lindell, Kris Kobach in Holton

FILE - Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO
FILE - Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO(Dakota news now)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rally in Holton will feature 2020 election critique Mike Lindell and Attorney General Republican nominee hopeful Kris Kobach in March.

The My Pillow CEO and Kansas’s former Secretary of State are headed to Holton for a “We the People Reunion” in March.

The rally will feature the two guest speakers at the Northeast Heritage Complex in Holton between March 31 and April 2.

Lindell has become well known for his critique of the 2020 election with claims of fraud that cost former President Donald Trump his reelection bid.

Kobach also seeks the Republican nomination for Kansas’s upcoming Attorney General race against state Senator Kellie Warren and Federal Prosecutor Tony Mattivi.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and two dogs died in a house fire early Friday at 1334 N.W. 82nd St., just north of...
Woman, two dogs die in early-morning fire north of Topeka
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Kansas snowfall totals on Feb. 16, 2022.
Winter storm hits parts of NE Kansas with up to 8″ of snow
Michael Mahoney, 39, of Topeka faces several charges including Burglary and Theft.
Man arrested for breaking into vehicles at Topeka car dealership, kicking officer

Latest News

Tickets went on sale Friday, Feb. 18, for the Topeka Tropics’ first game in the Champions...
Tickets now on sale for Topeka Tropics 1st game
A Chapman man was taken into custody by the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s office after leading them...
Helicopter uses heat signatures to locate man running from police
FILE
Manhattan man arrested for years of alleged child sex crimes
13 News at Six
Levi Ludwick is arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, after Osage Co. residents told deputies they saw him...
Auburn man behind bars after residents tell deputies they saw him using meth while driving