“We the People Reunion” to feature Mike Lindell, Kris Kobach in Holton

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rally in Holton will feature 2020 election critique Mike Lindell and Attorney General Republican nominee hopeful Kris Kobach in March.

The My Pillow CEO and Kansas’s former Secretary of State are headed to Holton for a “We the People Reunion” in March.

The rally will feature the two guest speakers at the Northeast Heritage Complex in Holton between March 31 and April 2.

Lindell has become well known for his critique of the 2020 election with claims of fraud that cost former President Donald Trump his reelection bid.

Kobach also seeks the Republican nomination for Kansas’s upcoming Attorney General race against state Senator Kellie Warren and Federal Prosecutor Tony Mattivi.

