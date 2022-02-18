USD 501 boundary map proposal has more than 50 Stout students going to Highland Park Central and Randolph

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stout Elementary school doors will stay closed at the end of the 2022 school year meaning school boundaries will need to shift.

“This will be the fifth boundary modification, school closure, that I’ve been involved with and this one touches quite a few other surrounding boundary areas,” said General Director of Assessment & Demographics Dr. Aaron Kipp at the USD 501 school board meeting Thursday night.

Kipp recommends nine students be transferred to Jardine, 18 to Highland Park Central, 53 to Randolph, and 53 to Whitson.

He said declining enrollment for the last 6 years means no school will be over-burdened.

“The boundary change really is more applicable to new people moving into the area not necessarily just these current stout families so I got to think forward-thinking in terms of, you got a brand new family moves into the northerly part of stout, well what school are they going to be able to go to

The district said factors included race and socio-economic status to diversify the schools.

“Randolph is not really what you would call a predominately a school of color so that easterly expansion of Randolph actually will enrich that particular school with more students of color,” said Kipp. “Versus like you mentioned, expanding Williams to the west. So that was one of my rationales for moving Randolph in that direction.”

Regardless of the potential changes, the district allows stout families the option to choose from any other school in the district.

“We’ve done a survey to all the stout parents to get kind of their choices on what they would like to do in terms for next year and we’ve been able to fulfill every first choice of stout parents thus far.”

According to the USD 501 website, around 70-80 students are bussed into stout from surrounding neighborhoods.

The proposed map will be voted on at the board’s meeting on March 10.

