Advertisement

USD 501 boundary map proposal has more than 50 Stout students going to Highland Park Central and Randolph

USD 501 boundary map proposal has more than 50 Stout students going to Highland Park Central and Randolph
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stout Elementary school doors will stay closed at the end of the 2022 school year meaning school boundaries will need to shift.

“This will be the fifth boundary modification, school closure, that I’ve been involved with and this one touches quite a few other surrounding boundary areas,” said General Director of Assessment & Demographics Dr. Aaron Kipp at the USD 501 school board meeting Thursday night.

Kipp recommends nine students be transferred to Jardine, 18 to Highland Park Central, 53 to Randolph, and 53 to Whitson.

He said declining enrollment for the last 6 years means no school will be over-burdened.

“The boundary change really is more applicable to new people moving into the area not necessarily just these current stout families so I got to think forward-thinking in terms of, you got a brand new family moves into the northerly part of stout, well what school are they going to be able to go to

The district said factors included race and socio-economic status to diversify the schools.

“Randolph is not really what you would call a predominately a school of color so that easterly expansion of Randolph actually will enrich that particular school with more students of color,” said Kipp. “Versus like you mentioned, expanding Williams to the west. So that was one of my rationales for moving Randolph in that direction.”

Regardless of the potential changes, the district allows stout families the option to choose from any other school in the district.

“We’ve done a survey to all the stout parents to get kind of their choices on what they would like to do in terms for next year and we’ve been able to fulfill every first choice of stout parents thus far.”

According to the USD 501 website, around 70-80 students are bussed into stout from surrounding neighborhoods.

The proposed map will be voted on at the board’s meeting on March 10.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
DA upgrades charges for Topeka High Drumline director
Seaman faculty investigate after dirt bike races through halls of high school
Snow totals in Topeka today
Friday temperatures near 60 in Concordia & upper 30s Topeka

Latest News

IX AT 50: Topeka’s Doshia Woods leads Denver WBB to success in life after basketball
IX AT 50: Topeka’s Doshia Woods leads Denver WBB to success in life after basketball
Cardiac rehab programs help patients regain strength and lower risks following a heart attack.
Cardiac rehab improves odds for heart attack survivors
Cardiac rehab programs help patients regain strength and lower risks following a heart attack.
Cardiac rehab helps heart attack survivors thrive
USD 501 boundary map proposal has more than 50 Stout students going to Highland Park Central...
USD 501 boundary map proposal has more than 50 Stout students going to Highland Park Central and Randolph