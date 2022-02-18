Advertisement

TPD attempts to identify person in relation to ongoing theft investigation

The Topeka Police are attempting to identify this person in relation to an ongoing theft...
The Topeka Police are attempting to identify this person in relation to an ongoing theft investigation on Feb. 18, 2022.(Shawn Wheat | TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is attempting to identify a person in relation to an ongoing theft investigation.

The Topeka Police Department took to social media on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18, to ask the public if they recognize the person in the photo.

TPD would like to speak to the person in connection with a theft and criminal use of a financial card investigation.

Do you recognize this person??? The Topeka Police Department is attempting to identify them in connection with a theft...

Posted by Topeka Police Department on Friday, February 18, 2022

Anyone with information about the person or the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and two dogs died in a house fire early Friday at 1334 N.W. 82nd St., just north of...
Woman, two dogs die in early-morning fire north of Topeka
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Kansas snowfall totals on Feb. 16, 2022.
Winter storm hits parts of NE Kansas with up to 8″ of snow
Michael Mahoney, 39, of Topeka faces several charges including Burglary and Theft.
Man arrested for breaking into vehicles at Topeka car dealership, kicking officer

Latest News

FILE - A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across...
Kansas Congressional leaders urge President to recognize disaster declaration for December fires
FILE
Masks no longer required at Topeka Municipal Court
Practice fields remain empty as pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
FILE - (Abbott photo/file)
Parents warned against certain powdered formulas after investigation opens linking them to rare, deadly infection