TPD attempts to identify person in relation to ongoing theft investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is attempting to identify a person in relation to an ongoing theft investigation.

The Topeka Police Department took to social media on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18, to ask the public if they recognize the person in the photo.

TPD would like to speak to the person in connection with a theft and criminal use of a financial card investigation.

Anyone with information about the person or the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

