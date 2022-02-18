Topeka Rescue Mission announces LaManda Broyles as next Executive Director.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Rescue Mission’s Executive Director Barry Feaker’s successor will be a former administrator for USD 501, LaManda Broyles.

“Early last year in 2021, I really believed the lord was going to show us who that person was. In April of last year, I really felt like the Lord spoke to me very distinctly that it was one of our board members, LaManda Broyles,” said Feaker at Friday morning’s news conference at the TRM Children’s Palace.

The mission’s board unanimously voted in Broyles in December of 2021.

Broyles joined TRM last June as the Senior Director for Ministry Operations. Before that, she worked for 12 years in education. Her last position was as an administrator in Topeka Public Schools.

She said it’s her passion to see those who are often unseen that makes her ready to be the leader.

“People that could be misunderstood, people that are struggling, and we see the struggle but we don’t look at why they are struggling,” she said.

Broyles’ family is a key factor in her decision. She’s the wife of 13′s morning anchor Jared Broyles and the mother of two daughters.

“Who are very big troopers for sharing their momma with others and I can tell you they have truly grown in their little faith and their understanding of the importance of loving people since I’ve come to the rescue mission than ever before,” she said.

Her goals include strengthening partnerships in the community, building morale and culture with staff is a priority.

“They are our first flock. They are on the front lines seeing people that are hurt, seeing people that are struggling and we have got to pour into them,” she said of her staff.

She wants to take care of the elderly coming into the mission more and more.

“Every decision we make we view them as that could be our father, or our grandmother, or our uncle and so looking at we struggle to take care of them because of the needs but then also realizing they matter. We can’t just put them on the street.”

She took time Friday to speak to those who may need the mission.

“You matter. You are seen. You as a human-being matter more than any circumstance you are facing. Don’t give up. Know that you are loved regardless of your past, your present, and know that I, along with everyone else at TRM, are very grateful to be a part of your restoric future.”

Feaker said he is staying in Topeka and will continue as a consultant for the mission. Feaker marks the 36th anniversary of his hiring on April 21st. He steps down and Broyles takes over on the 22nd.

