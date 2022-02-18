Advertisement

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Kansas snowfall totals on Feb. 16, 2022.
Winter storm hits parts of NE Kansas with up to 8″ of snow
Michael Mahoney, 39, of Topeka faces several charges including Burglary and Theft.
Man arrested for breaking into vehicles at Topeka car dealership, kicking officer
Seaman faculty investigate after dirt bike races through halls of high school

Latest News

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins told House Republicans he is “really passionate” about...
Constitutional amendment providing Kansas Legislature oversight of executive branch fails in House
Kansas State Board of Education member Deena Horst, left, and Brittany Jones, an attorney with...
Education committees clash over legitimacy of bill of rights legislation for Kansas parents
FILE
Sen. Moran set to donate blood in Manhattan as nation faces crisis
Students wearing masks in school
Congressional Review of federal vaccine, mask mandates could follow repeal of Kansas county’s school mandate
FILE - Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass...
Kansas federal leaders call for assistance after additional wildfires