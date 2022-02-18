Advertisement

President Biden approves Kansas disaster declaration

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Kansas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe wildfires and straight-line winds on December 15, 2021.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the fires in counties of Barton, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Doniphan, Edwards, Ellis, Ellsworth, Ford, Geary, Gove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kearny, Lane, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Meade, Mitchell, Morris, Morton, Nemaha, Ness, Osborne, Ottawa, Pawnee, Republic, Rice, Riley, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Saline, Scott, Sheridan, Smith, Stafford, Stanton, Stevens, Sumner, Trego, Wabaunsee, Wallace, Washington, Wichita, and Wyandotte counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named DuWayne Tewes as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

